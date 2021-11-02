Insider Selling: ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) CFO Sells 2,500 Shares of Stock

ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) CFO Dan Puckett sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.72, for a total value of $549,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Dan Puckett also recently made the following trade(s):

Get ShockWave Medical alerts:

On Friday, October 1st, Dan Puckett sold 2,500 shares of ShockWave Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.47, for a total value of $488,675.00.

On Wednesday, September 1st, Dan Puckett sold 2,500 shares of ShockWave Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.93, for a total value of $542,325.00.

NASDAQ SWAV traded up $2.74 on Tuesday, reaching $225.79. The company had a trading volume of 248,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 366,848. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -147.58 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $212.88 and its 200 day moving average is $188.10. ShockWave Medical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.54 and a 52-week high of $237.76. The company has a quick ratio of 5.65, a current ratio of 6.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.39. ShockWave Medical had a negative return on equity of 24.14% and a negative net margin of 40.60%. The business had revenue of $55.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.56) EPS. ShockWave Medical’s quarterly revenue was up 442.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that ShockWave Medical, Inc. will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SWAV. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of ShockWave Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ShockWave Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in shares of ShockWave Medical by 1,020.8% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ShockWave Medical by 63.0% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of ShockWave Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. 91.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SWAV. Zacks Investment Research lowered ShockWave Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on ShockWave Medical from $152.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on ShockWave Medical from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Bank of America lowered ShockWave Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $207.57.

ShockWave Medical Company Profile

Shockwave Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company, which focuses on developing and commercializing products intended to transform the way calcified cardiovascular disease is treated. The firm offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

Further Reading: What is a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for ShockWave Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ShockWave Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.