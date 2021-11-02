Insider Selling: StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP) Director Sells 60,337 Shares of Stock

StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP) Director Thomas Keck sold 60,337 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total value of $2,838,252.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Thomas Keck also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 1st, Thomas Keck sold 62,551 shares of StepStone Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total value of $2,953,032.71.

On Wednesday, October 27th, Thomas Keck sold 29,765 shares of StepStone Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.66, for a total transaction of $1,359,069.90.

On Monday, October 25th, Thomas Keck sold 24,780 shares of StepStone Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.74, for a total transaction of $1,108,657.20.

On Friday, October 22nd, Thomas Keck sold 18,052 shares of StepStone Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.94, for a total transaction of $793,204.88.

On Wednesday, October 20th, Thomas Keck sold 13,212 shares of StepStone Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.35, for a total transaction of $572,740.20.

On Monday, October 18th, Thomas Keck sold 4,135 shares of StepStone Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.04, for a total transaction of $177,970.40.

On Thursday, October 14th, Thomas Keck sold 2,700 shares of StepStone Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.02, for a total transaction of $116,154.00.

NASDAQ STEP traded up $0.70 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.86. The stock had a trading volume of 310,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 323,986. The stock has a market cap of $4.54 billion and a PE ratio of 15.43. StepStone Group Inc. has a one year low of $25.19 and a one year high of $49.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.02.

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $136.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.84 million. StepStone Group had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 83.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that StepStone Group Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. StepStone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.18%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on STEP. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of StepStone Group from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of StepStone Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of StepStone Group during the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of StepStone Group by 109.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of StepStone Group by 79.9% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of StepStone Group during the second quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of StepStone Group by 30.5% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the period. 42.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About StepStone Group

StepStone Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

