Insider Selling: The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) Director Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) Director Daren Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $156,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

ENSG traded down $2.50 on Tuesday, hitting $75.78. 282,426 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 257,127. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.09. The company has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.01. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a one year low of $60.93 and a one year high of $98.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Get The Ensign Group alerts:

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $668.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $666.44 million. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 20.37% and a net margin of 7.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.052 dividend. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. The Ensign Group’s payout ratio is 7.14%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in The Ensign Group by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 79,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,968,000 after acquiring an additional 10,336 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in The Ensign Group by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 144,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,849,000 after acquiring an additional 5,779 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in The Ensign Group by 1,623.6% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 39,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,931,000 after acquiring an additional 36,871 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in The Ensign Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,569,000. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in The Ensign Group by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 38,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,902,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. 87.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on The Ensign Group from $100.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on The Ensign Group from $87.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist decreased their price objective on The Ensign Group from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Truist Securities decreased their price objective on The Ensign Group from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.17.

The Ensign Group Company Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services, as well as urgent care centers and mobile ancillary businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Transitional and Skilled Services, Senior Living Services, and Home Health and Hospice Services. The Transitional and Skilled Services segment involves in providing patients with medical, nursing, rehabilitative, pharmacy, and routine services, including daily dietary, social, and recreational services.

Read More: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Receive News & Ratings for The Ensign Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Ensign Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.