Insider Selling: TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE) Director Sells 3,500 Shares of Stock

TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE) Director Robert Buce sold 3,500 shares of TrueCar stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.57, for a total transaction of $15,995.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Robert Buce also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 15th, Robert Buce sold 10,952 shares of TrueCar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total transaction of $49,284.00.

NASDAQ TRUE traded down $0.11 on Tuesday, hitting $4.14. 2,522,432 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 862,096. TrueCar, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.66 and a 1-year high of $6.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.14. The firm has a market cap of $396.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.07.

TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. TrueCar had a net margin of 30.84% and a negative return on equity of 3.75%. The firm had revenue of $65.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.83 million. Equities analysts forecast that TrueCar, Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in shares of TrueCar by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 399,289 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in shares of TrueCar by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 80,577 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 4,040 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its stake in shares of TrueCar by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 15,409 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 4,379 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of TrueCar by 584.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,144 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 6,954 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of TrueCar in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.32% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of TrueCar from $5.25 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of TrueCar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TrueCar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.63.

About TrueCar

TrueCar, Inc engages in the operation of data-driven online platform which provides dealers and automakers with automobile information. It provides pricing transparency about what other people paid for their cars. The company products include Used Cars for Sale, Sell My Car, Local Pricing, and Lease a Car.

