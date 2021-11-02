Insider Selling: Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) VP Sells 3,937 Shares of Stock

Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) VP Eric Gilpin sold 3,937 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.53, for a total value of $187,125.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Eric Gilpin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 18th, Eric Gilpin sold 3,324 shares of Upwork stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.77, for a total value of $135,519.48.

UPWK traded down $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,081,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,795,729. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.89. The stock has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a PE ratio of -243.95 and a beta of 1.91. Upwork Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.69 and a twelve month high of $64.49.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $128.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.59 million. Upwork had a negative net margin of 5.94% and a negative return on equity of 8.77%. The company’s revenue was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Upwork Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UPWK. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Upwork by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,756,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,680,000 after buying an additional 2,424,203 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Upwork by 150.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,695,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,674,000 after buying an additional 1,620,910 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Upwork during the 2nd quarter valued at $87,160,000. SRS Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Upwork by 123.8% during the 1st quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 2,443,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,380,000 after buying an additional 1,351,511 shares during the period. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Upwork during the 1st quarter valued at $50,757,000. 64.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on UPWK shares. Bank of America started coverage on Upwork in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. MKM Partners boosted their price target on Upwork from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet upgraded Upwork from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Upwork from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Upwork from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.55.

About Upwork

Upwork, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses to find, hire, and pay freelancers for short-term and longer-term projects. Its marketplace offerings include Upwork Basic, Upwork Plus, Upwork Business, Upwork Enterprise, and Upwork Payroll. The company was founded by Odysseas Tsatalos and Efstratios Karamanlakis in December 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

