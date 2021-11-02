InsurAce (INSUR) Price Tops $1.54 on Exchanges

InsurAce (CURRENCY:INSUR) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 2nd. InsurAce has a market capitalization of $17.33 million and $2.56 million worth of InsurAce was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, InsurAce has traded down 6.6% against the US dollar. One InsurAce coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.54 or 0.00002433 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001583 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00001817 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.66 or 0.00080114 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.68 or 0.00075410 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.77 or 0.00102436 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63,110.92 or 0.99810634 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,558.00 or 0.07208537 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00002757 BTC.

About InsurAce

InsurAce’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,266,626 coins. InsurAce’s official Twitter account is @insur_ace

According to CryptoCompare, “InsurChain is started by XLAB Foundation LTD.，a a non-profit foundation organization founded in 2018 in Singapore. InsurChain will become the provider of the global blockchain infrastructure for all insurance markets around the world and a blockchain-based insurance ecosystem. On one hand, we will build an enterprise-level blockchain-based platform, on the other hand, we will also build scalable Dapps to support the system. We will leverage blockchain to address the pain point in insurance and improve operating efficiency of the entire industry. InsurChainCoin (INSUR) is the crypto token used in the InsurChain ecosystem. Users can exchange InsurCoin for various functions of InsurChain. Other than, InsurCoin can also be used as an asset in certain transactions on the platform. “

Buying and Selling InsurAce

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as InsurAce directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade InsurAce should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy InsurAce using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

