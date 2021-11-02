Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA) Short Interest Down 21.3% in October

Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA) saw a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 363,000 shares, a drop of 21.3% from the September 30th total of 461,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 179,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

INTA traded up $0.57 on Tuesday, hitting $28.55. 681 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 225,983. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.33. Intapp has a 12 month low of $22.50 and a 12 month high of $40.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion and a PE ratio of -22.75.

Get Intapp alerts:

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $61.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.25 million. Equities research analysts expect that Intapp will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Intapp during the second quarter valued at about $47,571,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Intapp during the second quarter valued at approximately $17,487,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Intapp in the second quarter worth approximately $14,362,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in Intapp in the second quarter worth approximately $13,300,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Intapp in the second quarter worth approximately $10,197,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on INTA. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Intapp from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Intapp in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Truist boosted their price target on Intapp from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Intapp in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on Intapp in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intapp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.60.

About Intapp

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of a professional services firm's client and engagement lifecycle.

Read More: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for Intapp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intapp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.