Intellicheck, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDN) Shares Sold by Apis Capital Advisors LLC

Apis Capital Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Intellicheck, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDN) by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 120,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,700 shares during the period. Intellicheck comprises about 0.9% of Apis Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Apis Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.64% of Intellicheck worth $1,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shay Capital LLC bought a new stake in Intellicheck during the second quarter valued at $252,000. Must Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Intellicheck by 65.0% in the 2nd quarter. Must Asset Management Inc. now owns 160,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after buying an additional 63,139 shares in the last quarter. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new position in Intellicheck in the 2nd quarter valued at about $341,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intellicheck in the 2nd quarter valued at about $177,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Intellicheck in the 1st quarter valued at about $142,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IDN. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Intellicheck in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Intellicheck in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.60.

IDN stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.50. 25 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 196,909. Intellicheck, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.13 and a 52-week high of $15.45. The company has a market cap of $177.95 million, a P/E ratio of -320.00 and a beta of 1.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.64 and its 200-day moving average is $8.37.

Intellicheck (NASDAQ:IDN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.01). Intellicheck had a negative return on equity of 5.20% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The company had revenue of $4.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 million. Research analysts forecast that Intellicheck, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Intellicheck Profile

Intellicheck, Inc engages in the development, integration, and marketing of threat and identity authentication solutions. It offers professional services, retail, age, defense, guest, and port ID. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Melville, NY.

