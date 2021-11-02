International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) CFO Jeffrey Pribor Sells 1,000 Shares

International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) CFO Jeffrey Pribor sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.68, for a total transaction of $17,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Jeffrey Pribor also recently made the following trade(s):

Get International Seaways alerts:

On Friday, October 1st, Jeffrey Pribor sold 1,000 shares of International Seaways stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.81, for a total transaction of $18,810.00.

On Wednesday, September 1st, Jeffrey Pribor sold 1,000 shares of International Seaways stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.02, for a total value of $17,020.00.

INSW traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 259,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,770. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $508.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 0.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.31. International Seaways, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.41 and a 52-week high of $22.39.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The transportation company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.08. International Seaways had a negative return on equity of 1.48% and a negative net margin of 54.10%. The business had revenue of $46.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.85 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that International Seaways, Inc. will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 8th. International Seaways’s payout ratio is currently 5.47%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded International Seaways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of International Seaways during the 1st quarter worth about $309,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in International Seaways by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 180,320 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in International Seaways by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 26,121 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,928 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in International Seaways during the 1st quarter worth approximately $232,000. Finally, Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its position in International Seaways by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 87,539 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,679,000 after acquiring an additional 25,348 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.12% of the company’s stock.

About International Seaways

International Seaways, Inc engages in the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Crude Tankers, Product Carriers, and Other. The Crude Tankers segment consists of a fleet of vessels that transport unrefined petroleum. The Product Carriers segment focuses on crude and refined petroleum products.

See Also: FTSE 100 Index

Receive News & Ratings for International Seaways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Seaways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.