Intesa Sanpaolo (ISP) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Intesa Sanpaolo (BIT: ISP) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

10/25/2021 – Intesa Sanpaolo was given a new €2.95 ($3.47) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

10/22/2021 – Intesa Sanpaolo was given a new €3.10 ($3.65) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

10/12/2021 – Intesa Sanpaolo was given a new €3.00 ($3.53) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

10/12/2021 – Intesa Sanpaolo was given a new €3.00 ($3.53) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

9/24/2021 – Intesa Sanpaolo was given a new €2.60 ($3.06) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

9/23/2021 – Intesa Sanpaolo was given a new €2.25 ($2.65) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

9/20/2021 – Intesa Sanpaolo was given a new €2.90 ($3.41) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

9/16/2021 – Intesa Sanpaolo was given a new €2.60 ($3.06) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

9/13/2021 – Intesa Sanpaolo was given a new €2.90 ($3.41) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. has a 52-week low of €2.39 ($2.81) and a 52-week high of €3.23 ($3.80).

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various financial products and services primarily in Italy. It operates through Banca dei Territori, IMI Corporate & Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance segments. The company offers lending and deposit products; corporate, investment banking, and public finance services; industrial credit, factoring, and leasing services; asset management solutions; life and non-life insurance products; and bancassurance and pension fund, and fiduciary services.

See Also: FTSE 100 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Intesa Sanpaolo SpA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intesa Sanpaolo SpA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.