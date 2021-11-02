Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:IITSF) Short Interest Up 27.3% in October

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:IITSF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,480,900 shares, a growth of 27.3% from the September 30th total of 20,801,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 77,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 342.6 days.

IITSF stock opened at $2.92 on Tuesday. Intesa Sanpaolo has a twelve month low of $1.72 and a twelve month high of $3.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.84.

Get Intesa Sanpaolo alerts:

About Intesa Sanpaolo

Intesa Sanpaolo SpA engages in the provision of financial products and banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banca dei Territori, IMI Corporate and Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Private Banking, Asset Management, Insurance, and Corporate Centre. The Banca dei Territori segment oversees the traditional lending and deposit collection activities in Italy.

Featured Story: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Intesa Sanpaolo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intesa Sanpaolo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.