Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSMO) Trading Up 0%

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSMO)’s share price were up 0% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $25.77 and last traded at $25.74. Approximately 1,473 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 5,402 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.73.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.81.

Featured Article: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.