Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW) Hits New 1-Year High at $97.01

Shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $97.01 and last traded at $96.84, with a volume of 2503 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $95.07.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.27.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were issued a $0.127 dividend. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV purchased a new stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the third quarter worth about $37,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the second quarter worth about $45,000.

About Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW)

PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.

