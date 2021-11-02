Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PYZ) Short Interest Update

Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PYZ) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a growth of 26.7% from the September 30th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYZ. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF by 504.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 13,099 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF by 72.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,672,000 after purchasing an additional 13,471 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF alerts:

PYZ opened at $91.77 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $88.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.48. Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF has a one year low of $57.96 and a one year high of $96.18.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were given a dividend of $0.046 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%.

Read More: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.