Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP) Sets New 1-Year High at $99.22

Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $99.22 and last traded at $98.98, with a volume of 680 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $97.87.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $92.46.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 14,122.9% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 687,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,470,000 after purchasing an additional 682,279 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 641,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,378,000 after purchasing an additional 22,435 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 632,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,543,000 after purchasing an additional 6,363 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 469,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,103,000 after purchasing an additional 7,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 197,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,847,000 after purchasing an additional 34,864 shares in the last quarter.

PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.

