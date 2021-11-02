ION Acquisition Corp 2 Ltd. (NYSE:IACB) Short Interest Up 21.8% in October

ION Acquisition Corp 2 Ltd. (NYSE:IACB) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 119,700 shares, an increase of 21.8% from the September 30th total of 98,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 72,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IACB. Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ION Acquisition Corp 2 during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,484,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of ION Acquisition Corp 2 during the 2nd quarter worth about $926,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of ION Acquisition Corp 2 during the 2nd quarter worth about $725,000. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of ION Acquisition Corp 2 during the 2nd quarter worth about $692,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of ION Acquisition Corp 2 by 5,935.0% during the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 12,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 11,870 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.74% of the company’s stock.

IACB stock remained flat at $$9.95 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 49,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,956. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.91. ION Acquisition Corp 2 has a 1 year low of $9.75 and a 1 year high of $10.36.

ION Acquisition Corp 2 Ltd. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Herzliya, Israel.

