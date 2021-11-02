IONChain (IONC) 24-Hour Volume Tops $2,921.00

IONChain (CURRENCY:IONC) traded up 6.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 2nd. IONChain has a market capitalization of $225,949.96 and approximately $2,921.00 worth of IONChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IONChain coin can currently be bought for $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, IONChain has traded down 13.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.08 or 0.00050889 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00003291 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001587 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $139.45 or 0.00221226 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.53 or 0.00011943 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.29 or 0.00097236 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00004179 BTC.

About IONChain

IONChain is a coin. IONChain’s total supply is 520,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 121,180,605 coins. IONChain’s official message board is medium.com/@IONChain . The Reddit community for IONChain is https://reddit.com/r/ionchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for IONChain is ionchain.org . IONChain’s official Twitter account is @IONChain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “IONChain aims to become the underlying particle in the Internet of Things (IoT) ecosystem. Through their IONChain Protocol, IONChain will serve as the link between IoT devices, supporting decentralized peer-to-peer application interaction between devices. In the IONChain ecosystem, every IoT device that provides valuable data can act as a mining machine. Once connected to the IONChain network, a device will constantly contribute its calculative power via the Ionization Algorithm and in turn, receive IONC tokens as mining reward. IONChain has created a unique consensus algorithm to determine the value contributed by IoT devices. A device’s contribution is jointly determined by the Data Quality Proof Consensus and Time Lapse Proof Consensus. “

IONChain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IONChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IONChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IONChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

