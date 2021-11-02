IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $205.86.

A number of research firms have commented on IPGP. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on IPG Photonics from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on shares of IPG Photonics in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Citigroup downgraded IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $274.50 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Bank of America downgraded IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $178.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $138.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 25th.

In related news, SVP Igor Samartsev sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.27, for a total value of $79,635.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 32.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its stake in IPG Photonics by 47.3% in the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 3,897 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 30.7% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,188,000 after buying an additional 1,762 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 168.6% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,718 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 2,334 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 1.8% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,504 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,347,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Eukles Asset Management boosted its position in IPG Photonics by 2.7% during the third quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 7,198 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. 64.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IPGP stock opened at $163.26 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $189.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 8.95 and a quick ratio of 7.37. The firm has a market cap of $8.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.53 and a beta of 1.33. IPG Photonics has a one year low of $151.27 and a one year high of $262.55.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $371.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.88 million. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 16.24% and a return on equity of 10.32%. IPG Photonics’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that IPG Photonics will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

About IPG Photonics

IPG Photonics Corp. engages in the design, development, production and distribution of fiber lasers, laser systems, fiber amplifiers, and related optical components. Its products include lasers, beam delivery, medical, telecom equipment, product finder and components such as pump diodes, chillers, and mid-IR crystals.

