IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) Shares Up 5.7%

IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) shares shot up 5.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $172.59 and last traded at $172.56. 1,998 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 310,061 shares. The stock had previously closed at $163.26.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on IPGP. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of IPG Photonics in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on shares of IPG Photonics in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of IPG Photonics from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup lowered shares of IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $274.50 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $138.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IPG Photonics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $205.86.

The stock has a market cap of $9.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.22 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $189.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 8.95 and a quick ratio of 7.37.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $371.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.88 million. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 16.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that IPG Photonics Co. will post 5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other IPG Photonics news, SVP Igor Samartsev sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.27, for a total value of $79,635.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 32.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in IPG Photonics by 0.8% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,197,739 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $673,987,000 after buying an additional 26,540 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 4.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,501,449 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $316,459,000 after purchasing an additional 70,601 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 1.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,391,285 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $293,241,000 after purchasing an additional 18,325 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 51.8% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 746,632 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $118,267,000 after purchasing an additional 254,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 4.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 675,089 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $141,915,000 after purchasing an additional 25,726 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.37% of the company’s stock.

IPG Photonics Corp. engages in the design, development, production and distribution of fiber lasers, laser systems, fiber amplifiers, and related optical components. Its products include lasers, beam delivery, medical, telecom equipment, product finder and components such as pump diodes, chillers, and mid-IR crystals.

