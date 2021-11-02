IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.000-$1.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.300. The company issued revenue guidance of $330 million-$360 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $366.47 million.IPG Photonics also updated its Q4 guidance to $1.00-1.30 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $205.00 price target on shares of IPG Photonics in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on IPG Photonics in a report on Monday, October 4th. They set a hold rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on IPG Photonics from $240.00 to $192.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Citigroup cut IPG Photonics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $274.50 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Bank of America cut IPG Photonics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $178.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $205.86.

Get IPG Photonics alerts:

NASDAQ:IPGP traded up $12.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $175.46. 19,578 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 310,061. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $164.77 and its 200-day moving average is $189.24. IPG Photonics has a 12-month low of $151.27 and a 12-month high of $262.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.22 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 8.95, a quick ratio of 7.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.10). IPG Photonics had a net margin of 16.24% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The company had revenue of $371.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that IPG Photonics will post 5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Igor Samartsev sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.27, for a total transaction of $79,635.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 32.90% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in IPG Photonics stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 150.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 376,504 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 226,167 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.70% of IPG Photonics worth $79,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 64.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IPG Photonics Company Profile

IPG Photonics Corp. engages in the design, development, production and distribution of fiber lasers, laser systems, fiber amplifiers, and related optical components. Its products include lasers, beam delivery, medical, telecom equipment, product finder and components such as pump diodes, chillers, and mid-IR crystals.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Receive News & Ratings for IPG Photonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IPG Photonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.