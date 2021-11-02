iShares International Developed Small Cap Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:ISVL) Shares Down 0.8%

iShares International Developed Small Cap Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:ISVL) traded down 0.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $37.16 and last traded at $37.16. 583 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 4,843 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.45.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.77.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in iShares International Developed Small Cap Value Factor ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in iShares International Developed Small Cap Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:ISVL) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 96,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,325,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 24.06% of iShares International Developed Small Cap Value Factor ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

