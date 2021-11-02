iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Sees Large Volume Increase

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 65,403 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 651,321 shares.The stock last traded at $259.74 and had previously closed at $259.19.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $250.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $244.37.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 4,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 4,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $977,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, SVB Wealth Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. SVB Wealth Advisory Inc. now owns 9,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,244,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

