iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Stock Holdings Lowered by Omega Financial Group LLC

Omega Financial Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,198 shares of the company’s stock after selling 799 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 ETF makes up about 4.6% of Omega Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Omega Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $9,489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IWB. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 286.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,734,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,855,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285,673 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,782,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,722,000 after buying an additional 938,813 shares in the last quarter. QS Investors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 3,116,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,409,000 after buying an additional 629,980 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,492,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,813,814,000 after buying an additional 478,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,707,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,378,786,000 after buying an additional 272,454 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWB stock traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $259.79. 65,849 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 651,321. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12 month low of $183.15 and a 12 month high of $259.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $250.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $244.37.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

