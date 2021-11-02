iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Sets New 1-Year High at $83.83

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $83.83 and last traded at $83.55, with a volume of 31231 shares. The stock had previously closed at $83.70.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $80.65.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IWR. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $28,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Corsicana & Co. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $41,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

