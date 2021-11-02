iShares S&P/TSX Capped REIT Index ETF (TSE:XRE) Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of iShares S&P/TSX Capped REIT Index ETF (TSE:XRE) traded down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$20.54 and last traded at C$20.60. 136,995 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 233,065 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$20.64.

The business’s 50-day moving average is C$20.07.

Featured Article: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P/TSX Capped REIT Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P/TSX Capped REIT Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.