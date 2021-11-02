iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF (NYSEARCA:IAI) Reaches New 52-Week High at $116.11

iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF (NYSEARCA:IAI) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $116.11 and last traded at $116.11, with a volume of 400 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $115.14.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.10.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Well Done LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,542,000. Cavalier Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 36,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,748,000 after acquiring an additional 2,340 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $157,076,000. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 4,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $249,000.

iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Broker-Dealers Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Investment Services Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the investment services sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies providing a range of specialized financial services, including securities brokers and dealers, online brokers and securities or commodities exchanges.

