iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) Shares Bought by Omega Financial Group LLC

Omega Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) by 8.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 76,617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 6,192 shares during the quarter. iShares US Real Estate ETF accounts for 3.8% of Omega Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Omega Financial Group LLC owned about 0.15% of iShares US Real Estate ETF worth $7,810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 136.9% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 412.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 613.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $110.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 178,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,623,117. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $77.88 and a twelve month high of $111.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.75.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

