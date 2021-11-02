Italo (XTA) Hits 1-Day Volume of $1,065.00

Italo (CURRENCY:XTA) traded up 3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 2nd. In the last seven days, Italo has traded up 107.3% against the dollar. One Italo coin can now be purchased for about $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Italo has a total market cap of $22,524.86 and approximately $1,065.00 worth of Italo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001587 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001795 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $51.30 or 0.00081383 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.88 or 0.00074367 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.51 or 0.00102343 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62,946.20 or 0.99861709 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,533.80 or 0.07192705 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00002887 BTC.

About Italo

Italo’s total supply is 27,891,126 coins and its circulating supply is 17,891,126 coins. The official website for Italo is italo.network . The Reddit community for Italo is /r/ITALOCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Italo’s official Twitter account is @italocoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Italo Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Italo directly using US dollars.

