Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $93.60.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ITRI shares. Raymond James upgraded Itron from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Itron from $103.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on Itron from $126.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Itron in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on Itron from $113.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

Get Itron alerts:

In related news, CEO Thomas Deitrich sold 2,635 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total value of $202,710.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lynda L. Ziegler sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.37, for a total value of $45,822.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,740 shares of company stock valued at $1,084,097 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Itron by 14.6% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV raised its position in Itron by 3.3% during the third quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 4,263 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in Itron by 185.1% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 248 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its position in Itron by 3.4% during the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 5,022 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its position in Itron by 1.0% during the second quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 19,547 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.69% of the company’s stock.

ITRI stock opened at $81.04 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Itron has a twelve month low of $65.50 and a twelve month high of $122.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $78.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.97. The company has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -152.90, a P/E/G ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.20.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.20). Itron had a positive return on equity of 8.43% and a negative net margin of 1.17%. The business had revenue of $489.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.53 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. Itron’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Itron will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Itron Company Profile

Itron, Inc is a technology and services company, which engages in the provision of solutions that measure, manage, and analyze energy and water use. It operates through the following segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment includes hardware products used for measurement, control, or sensing that do not have communications capability embedded for use with its broader Itron systems.

Recommended Story: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for Itron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.