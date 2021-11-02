JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) Now Covered by Barclays

Stock analysts at Barclays assumed coverage on shares of JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of JD.com from $115.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of JD.com from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of JD.com from $112.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of JD.com from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, DZ Bank cut shares of JD.com from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.85.

Shares of NASDAQ JD traded down $1.80 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $80.70. The stock had a trading volume of 6,077,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,097,736. The business’s 50 day moving average is $78.22 and its 200-day moving average is $74.84. The company has a market cap of $108.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.46, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.80. JD.com has a 52 week low of $61.65 and a 52 week high of $108.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 22nd. The information services provider reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $2.58. The company had revenue of $253.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.94 billion. JD.com had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 4.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.51 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that JD.com will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in shares of JD.com by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 8,635,412 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $689,192,000 after buying an additional 1,263,584 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in JD.com by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,100,528 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $566,693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879,781 shares during the last quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd grew its position in JD.com by 67.9% during the 2nd quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd now owns 6,505,692 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $519,219,000 after purchasing an additional 2,631,900 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in JD.com by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 6,274,717 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $500,785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dodge & Cox grew its position in JD.com by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 6,086,649 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $485,775,000 after purchasing an additional 518,772 shares during the last quarter. 37.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JD.com Company Profile

JD.com, Inc is a technology driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. The company operates through the JD Retail and New Businesses segments. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

