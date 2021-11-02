Jefferies Group LLC Buys 288,649 Shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)

Jefferies Group LLC grew its holdings in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) by 70.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 700,860 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 288,649 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC owned about 0.22% of Antero Resources worth $10,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Antero Resources in the 2nd quarter worth $3,962,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Antero Resources during the second quarter valued at $8,539,000. DSAM Partners London Ltd lifted its position in Antero Resources by 69.0% during the first quarter. DSAM Partners London Ltd now owns 3,530,785 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $36,014,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441,961 shares in the last quarter. Parkwood LLC purchased a new position in Antero Resources during the second quarter valued at $306,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in Antero Resources during the first quarter valued at $8,068,000. 73.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Antero Resources alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on AR. Northland Securities lifted their target price on Antero Resources from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Antero Resources from $19.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Truist boosted their price objective on Antero Resources from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Antero Resources from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Antero Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.13.

NYSE AR traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $20.59. 140,599 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,596,194. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Antero Resources Co. has a 52 week low of $3.24 and a 52 week high of $21.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a PE ratio of -6.30 and a beta of 4.42.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.12). Antero Resources had a positive return on equity of 4.50% and a negative net margin of 28.79%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Antero Resources Co. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 265,013 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.84, for a total value of $3,667,779.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 329,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,559,186.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total transaction of $1,305,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.73% of the company’s stock.

Antero Resources Company Profile

Antero Resources Corp. is an independent oil and natural gas company. It engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, NGLs, and oil. The firm focuses on marketing and utilization of excess firm transportation capacity, and equity method investment in Antero Midstream Corporation.

Further Reading: How to start trading in the forex market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR).

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.