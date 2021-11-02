Jefferies Group LLC Grows Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Jefferies Group LLC grew its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,933 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,312 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $9,895,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Common Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Target by 1.2% during the second quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 110,775 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $26,779,000 after buying an additional 1,332 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Target by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 65,661 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $17,270,000 after acquiring an additional 2,884 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in Target during the 2nd quarter worth about $431,000. Westshore Wealth LLC grew its position in Target by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter. Westshore Wealth LLC now owns 2,017 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Colony Group LLC grew its position in Target by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 12,829 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,101,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. 76.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Target alerts:

In related news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 80,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.20, for a total transaction of $19,969,310.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.98, for a total transaction of $6,149,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 195,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,032,760.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 122,759 shares of company stock valued at $30,555,393 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Target from $283.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Target in a report on Thursday, August 19th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Target from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Target from $258.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Target from $252.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.29.

Shares of TGT stock traded up $1.92 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $259.84. 51,025 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,317,224. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $243.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $238.49. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $152.80 and a twelve month high of $267.06.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $24.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.03 billion. Target had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 44.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.38 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 12.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, August 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the retailer to buy up to 12.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.22%.

Target Company Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Read More: What is a stock buyback?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.