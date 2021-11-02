Jefferies Group LLC Purchases 80,517 Shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

Jefferies Group LLC increased its position in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) by 298.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 107,517 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 80,517 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC owned about 0.13% of Guidewire Software worth $12,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its stake in Guidewire Software by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 5,714,176 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $644,102,000 after purchasing an additional 16,115 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Guidewire Software by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,761,751 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $536,745,000 after purchasing an additional 405,403 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Guidewire Software by 62.1% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,073,722 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $233,750,000 after purchasing an additional 794,329 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its stake in Guidewire Software by 104.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 1,802,984 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $203,232,000 after purchasing an additional 920,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Route One Investment Company L.P. lifted its stake in Guidewire Software by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. now owns 1,672,348 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $188,507,000 after purchasing an additional 220,050 shares in the last quarter.

Guidewire Software stock traded up $1.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $120.76. The stock had a trading volume of 1,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 560,095. The company has a quick ratio of 4.51, a current ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $91.76 and a 52-week high of $134.21. The firm has a market cap of $10.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -152.57 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $120.00 and a 200 day moving average of $111.88.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.45. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 8.95% and a negative return on equity of 3.29%. The company had revenue of $229.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -1.59 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Monday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.71.

In related news, COO Priscilla Hung sold 4,900 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.51, for a total value of $580,699.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Marcus Ryu sold 45,944 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.63, for a total transaction of $5,312,504.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 73,218 shares of company stock worth $8,526,380. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Guidewire Software Company Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc engages in the provision of technology platform, which composes of software, services, and a partner ecosystem, for the global Property and Casualty insurance industry. Its products include InsuranceSuite, PolicyCenter, ClaimCenter, BillingCenter, InsuranceNow, Analytics, Ecosystem, Guidewire for salesforce, and Guidewire Cloud.

