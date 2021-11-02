JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires New Holdings in HyreCar Inc. (NASDAQ:HYRE)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of HyreCar Inc. (NASDAQ:HYRE) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 92,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,937,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.44% of HyreCar at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in HyreCar by 58.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 147,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 54,660 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in HyreCar by 81.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 283,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,780,000 after purchasing an additional 127,477 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in HyreCar during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in HyreCar in the first quarter worth about $403,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in HyreCar in the second quarter worth about $304,000. 71.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get HyreCar alerts:

In other news, Director Jayaprakash Vijayan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $380,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 14.71% of the company’s stock.

HyreCar stock opened at $7.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.72 million, a PE ratio of -5.76 and a beta of 2.87. HyreCar Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.28 and a 12 month high of $24.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.53.

HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.29). HyreCar had a negative return on equity of 265.65% and a negative net margin of 78.44%. The firm had revenue of $9.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.11 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that HyreCar Inc. will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HYRE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded HyreCar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised HyreCar from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on HyreCar from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.50.

HyreCar Company Profile

HyreCar, Inc engages in the operation of a peer-to-peer car-sharing marketplace. Its services allow car owners to rent their idle cars to ridesharing service drivers. The company was founded by Anshu Bansal and Abhishek Arora in September 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

Read More: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HyreCar Inc. (NASDAQ:HYRE).

Receive News & Ratings for HyreCar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HyreCar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.