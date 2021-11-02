JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires Shares of 48,232 JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA)

Posted by on Nov 2nd, 2021

JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 48,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,973,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.55% of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JQUA. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 13.9% in the first quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC now owns 252,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,509,000 after acquiring an additional 30,717 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 236.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 8,797 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 64.1% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 39,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,503,000 after purchasing an additional 15,559 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 19.5% during the first quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 9,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 53.3% during the second quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 8,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 2,945 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA JQUA opened at $43.44 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.37. JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $31.66 and a twelve month high of $43.62.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JQUA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA)

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.