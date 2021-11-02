JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires Shares of 48,232 JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 48,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,973,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.55% of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JQUA. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 13.9% in the first quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC now owns 252,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,509,000 after acquiring an additional 30,717 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 236.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 8,797 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 64.1% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 39,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,503,000 after purchasing an additional 15,559 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 19.5% during the first quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 9,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 53.3% during the second quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 8,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 2,945 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA JQUA opened at $43.44 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.37. JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $31.66 and a twelve month high of $43.62.

