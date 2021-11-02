JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Holdings in RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) by 30.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 59,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,927 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.32% of RE/MAX worth $1,971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RMAX. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in RE/MAX by 11.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 391,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,410,000 after buying an additional 41,176 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in RE/MAX by 226.1% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 2,510 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of RE/MAX by 1.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 221,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,725,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in shares of RE/MAX by 180.7% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in shares of RE/MAX by 0.9% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 88,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,950,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

RMAX stock opened at $32.29 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $609.99 million, a PE ratio of 54.73 and a beta of 1.48. RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $29.40 and a one year high of $43.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16.

RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $77.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.23 million. RE/MAX had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 40.36%. The business’s revenue was up 48.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 16th. RE/MAX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.59%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of RE/MAX in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of RE/MAX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $40.00 to $33.50 in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RE/MAX from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RE/MAX currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.90.

RE/MAX Profile

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of real estate franchise services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Mortgage, Marketing Funds, and Other. The Real Estate segment inlcude operations of the company’s owned and independent global franchising operations under the RE/MAX brand name and technology and data subscription revenue.

