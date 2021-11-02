JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 42,773 Shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) by 306.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,724 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,773 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF were worth $1,866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 801.3% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 6,556,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,364,000 after purchasing an additional 5,829,455 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,968,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,781,000 after purchasing an additional 409,689 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,724,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,620,000 after purchasing an additional 208,149 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,447,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,523,000 after purchasing an additional 259,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,697,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,864,000 after purchasing an additional 120,236 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANGL opened at $32.93 on Tuesday. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $29.67 and a 52-week high of $33.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.70.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th were paid a $0.097 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%.

