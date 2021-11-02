JPMorgan Chase & Co. Decreases Stock Holdings in Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS) by 77.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,066 shares of the company’s stock after selling 169,065 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.10% of Avanos Medical worth $1,821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVNS. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Avanos Medical by 18.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Avanos Medical by 161.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 16,420 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Avanos Medical by 6.5% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 9,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Avanos Medical by 6.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 763,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,392,000 after acquiring an additional 45,830 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Avanos Medical by 3.3% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 9,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. 91.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE AVNS opened at $31.92 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 1,064.00 and a beta of 0.91. Avanos Medical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.70 and a 12 month high of $53.61.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $186.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.56 million. Avanos Medical had a return on equity of 3.52% and a net margin of 0.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Avanos Medical, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Patrick J. Oleary purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.63 per share, for a total transaction of $158,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 31,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $991,505.61. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AVNS. Stephens downgraded shares of Avanos Medical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Avanos Medical from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Avanos Medical from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Avanos Medical, Inc operates as a medical technology company. It focuses on delivering clinically medical device solutions to improve patients’ quality of life. The firm’s portfolio of product offerings focuses on respiratory and digestive health, along with surgical and interventional pain management to improve patient outcomes and reduce the cost of care.

