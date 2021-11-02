JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $1.83 Million Stake in Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its position in Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM) by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,984 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,128 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.07% of Hydrofarm Holdings Group worth $1,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Hydrofarm Holdings Group in the first quarter valued at $38,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Hydrofarm Holdings Group in the first quarter valued at $54,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group during the first quarter valued at about $67,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 710.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 113.2% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.65% of the company’s stock.

In other Hydrofarm Holdings Group news, Director Patrick Chung sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.54, for a total value of $78,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

HYFM opened at $34.18 on Tuesday. Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.30 and a fifty-two week high of $95.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -227.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.49.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $133.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.30 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

HYFM has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Truist dropped their price objective on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $61.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.14.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and distribution of controlled environment agriculture (CEA) equipment and supplies in the United States and Canada. The company offers agricultural lighting devices, indoor climate control equipment, hydroponics and nutrients, and plant additives used to grow, farm, and cultivate cannabis, flowers, fruits, plants, vegetables, grains, and herbs in controlled environment; and distributes CEA equipment and supplies, which include grow light systems; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems; humidity and carbon dioxide monitors and controllers; water pumps, heaters, chillers, and filters; nutrient and fertilizer delivery systems; and various growing media made from soil, rock wool or coconut fiber.

