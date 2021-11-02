JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $1.84 Million Holdings in Community Bankers Trust Co. (NASDAQ:ESXB)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Community Bankers Trust Co. (NASDAQ:ESXB) by 84.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 161,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 73,942 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Community Bankers Trust were worth $1,836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Community Bankers Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Community Bankers Trust by 75.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,807 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in shares of Community Bankers Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $102,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Community Bankers Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $167,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Community Bankers Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $180,000.

NASDAQ ESXB opened at $12.13 on Tuesday. Community Bankers Trust Co. has a twelve month low of $5.47 and a twelve month high of $12.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.53.

Community Bankers Trust (NASDAQ:ESXB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. Community Bankers Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.75%.

In other Community Bankers Trust news, CFO Bruce E. Thomas sold 14,774 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.19, for a total value of $165,321.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 1,070 shares of company stock valued at $12,136.

About Community Bankers Trust

Community Bankers Trust Corp. is the holding company of Essex Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial services. Its services include individual and commercial demand and time deposit accounts commercial and industrial loans, consumer and small business loans, real estate and mortgage loans, investment services, on-line and mobile banking products, and cash management services.

