JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $1.85 Million Stake in Columbia Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBK)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Columbia Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBK) by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,398 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,681 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.10% of Columbia Financial worth $1,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Columbia Financial by 4.9% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Columbia Financial by 1.7% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 65,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Columbia Financial by 32.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Columbia Financial by 648.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Columbia Financial by 44.3% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CLBK opened at $18.87 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.27. Columbia Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.20 and a 1-year high of $19.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). Columbia Financial had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 28.29%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Columbia Financial, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Columbia Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday.

Columbia Financial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional banking and other financial services. It offers personal and business banking, wealth management, and other banking services such as online banking, bills payment, and mobile check deposit. The company was founded in March 1997 and is headquartered in Fair Lawn, NJ.

