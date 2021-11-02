JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $1.91 Million Holdings in Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR) by 395,776.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 98,969 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 98,944 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Fisker were worth $1,908,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Fisker by 7.4% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 19,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Fisker in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Fisker by 1,197.4% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,868 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in Fisker by 11.4% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 20,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fisker in the second quarter valued at $73,000. Institutional investors own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Fisker alerts:

NYSE:FSR opened at $17.50 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.12. The company has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.75 and a beta of 0.89. Fisker Inc. has a one year low of $9.61 and a one year high of $31.96.

Fisker (NYSE:FSR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fisker Inc. will post -1.02 EPS for the current year.

FSR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Fisker from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Bank of America lowered shares of Fisker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $27.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Tudor Pickering initiated coverage on shares of Fisker in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Fisker in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Fisker in a report on Monday, August 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.08.

About Fisker

Fisker, Inc engages in the provision of e-mobility solutions. It develops and manufactures eco-friendly electrically powered vehicles. Its products include solar t-shirt, sustainable solar bottle, solar hoodie, and fisker hat. The company was founded by Henrik Fisker and Geeta Gupta-Fisker in 2016 is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, CA.

Read More: Momentum Indicators

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR).

Receive News & Ratings for Fisker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fisker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.