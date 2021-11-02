JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $1.93 Million Stock Holdings in ProShares MSCI Transformational Changes ETF (NYSEARCA:ANEW)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its stake in shares of ProShares MSCI Transformational Changes ETF (NYSEARCA:ANEW) by 58.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,285 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 3.63% of ProShares MSCI Transformational Changes ETF worth $1,927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANEW. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in ProShares MSCI Transformational Changes ETF by 195.6% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,380,000 after purchasing an additional 99,250 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in ProShares MSCI Transformational Changes ETF by 64.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ProShares MSCI Transformational Changes ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $515,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in ProShares MSCI Transformational Changes ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $901,000.

ANEW stock opened at $46.64 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.45. ProShares MSCI Transformational Changes ETF has a 1 year low of $37.24 and a 1 year high of $48.25.

