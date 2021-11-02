JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $1.94 Million Position in JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JMOM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its position in shares of JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JMOM) by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,578 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,422 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 1.01% of JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF worth $1,942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newfound Research LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 96,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,192,000 after purchasing an additional 22,503 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF in the second quarter worth $446,000. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF by 68.2% in the second quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 20,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,000 after acquiring an additional 8,361 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 7,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF in the second quarter worth $223,000.

NYSEARCA JMOM opened at $47.97 on Tuesday. JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $33.71 and a 1-year high of $47.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.41.

