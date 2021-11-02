JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $1.94 Million Stock Position in Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG) by 146.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 94,161 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,877 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.89% of Airgain worth $1,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its position in Airgain by 90.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 21,775 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 10,355 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Airgain by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,870 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Airgain by 315.6% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 93,059 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after acquiring an additional 70,669 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Airgain by 110.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 126,448 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,680,000 after acquiring an additional 66,464 shares during the period. Finally, North Run Capital LP increased its position in Airgain by 45.0% in the 1st quarter. North Run Capital LP now owns 270,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,721,000 after acquiring an additional 83,788 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.42% of the company’s stock.

AIRG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Airgain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Airgain from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Cowen lowered shares of Airgain from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Airgain from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Airgain from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Airgain has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.60.

Shares of NASDAQ AIRG opened at $10.86 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $109.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.58 and a beta of 1.25. Airgain, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.45 and a 12-month high of $29.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.02.

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $17.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.36 million. Airgain had a negative net margin of 6.14% and a negative return on equity of 4.49%. On average, analysts predict that Airgain, Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Airgain

Airgain, Inc provides embedded antenna products, integration support and test services. The firm works in partnership with the entire ecosystem, including carriers, chipset suppliers, OEMs, and ODMs. Its products include embedded, external and carrier-class antennas. The company offers custom antenna design and performance validation services.

