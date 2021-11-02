JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Stake in Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,491 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,342 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.26% of Chuy’s worth $1,957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Chuy’s during the 1st quarter valued at about $233,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Chuy’s during the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chuy’s during the 2nd quarter valued at about $204,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Chuy’s during the 1st quarter valued at about $255,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chuy’s during the 2nd quarter valued at about $225,000. 99.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CHUY. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Chuy’s from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Chuy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chuy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Chuy’s from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Chuy’s from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chuy’s has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.75.

NASDAQ CHUY opened at $30.88 on Tuesday. Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.54 and a 12 month high of $49.99. The company has a market cap of $617.51 million, a PE ratio of 27.33 and a beta of 2.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.22.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.14. Chuy’s had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 12.49%. The company had revenue of $108.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.28 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

Chuy’s Company Profile

Chuy’s Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of full-service restaurants serving a distinct menu of authentic Mexican and Tex-Mex inspired food. Its menu includes enchiladas, fajitas, rellenos, tacos, burritos, combination platters and daily specials, complemented by a variety of appetizers, soups, and salads.

