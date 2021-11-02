JPMorgan Chase & Co. Invests $1.89 Million in Vimeo, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VMEOV)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Vimeo, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VMEOV) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 38,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,894,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VMEOV. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in Vimeo in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,435,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Vimeo in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,615,000. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV bought a new stake in Vimeo in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,266,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in Vimeo in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,417,000. Finally, Eos Focused Equity Management L.P. bought a new stake in Vimeo in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,095,000.

Shares of VMEOV stock opened at $52.08 on Tuesday. Vimeo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.08 and a 52-week high of $58.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.08.

Vimeo, Inc owns and operates an online video platform for users to upload, share, and watch videos. The company's platform provides video player, collaboration, marketing, live streaming, analystics, hosting, and management solutions. It also provides Vimeo On Demand, an open self-distribution service that enables users to sell their works directly to their audiences and retain a share of the revenue after transaction costs; and Vimeo Create, a suite of tools for making social videos.

