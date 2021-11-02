JPMorgan Chase & Co. Invests $2 Million in Golden Arrow Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:GAMC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Golden Arrow Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:GAMC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 207,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,003,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.66% of Golden Arrow Merger at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Golden Arrow Merger in the second quarter worth $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.13% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GAMC opened at $9.74 on Tuesday. Golden Arrow Merger Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.50 and a 1-year high of $16.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.73.

Golden Arrow Merger Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the healthcare or healthcare-related infrastructure industries in the United States and other developed countries.

