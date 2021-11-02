JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Stock Position in Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) by 92.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,919 shares of the company’s stock after selling 690,704 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.09% of Global Blood Therapeutics worth $2,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 233.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 884 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 258.5% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $91,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $164,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 117.6% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,810 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:GBT opened at $38.94 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.46. The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.06 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 7.22, a quick ratio of 6.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.11 and a 12-month high of $63.03.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.19) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $47.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.87 million. Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 68.58% and a negative net margin of 161.55%. On average, research analysts predict that Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.49 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Scott W. Morrison sold 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total transaction of $145,008.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Global Blood Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Global Blood Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Global Blood Therapeutics from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Truist Securities upgraded Global Blood Therapeutics to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.38.

About Global Blood Therapeutics

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat grievous blood-based disorders. It also provides oral medicines for sickle cell diseases. The company was founded by Matthew P. Jacobson, Andrej Sali, Jack Taunton, Charles J.

