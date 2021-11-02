JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by AJ Wealth Strategies LLC

AJ Wealth Strategies LLC lowered its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 64,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,969 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 0.6% of AJ Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $9,977,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 20,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,198,000 after buying an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,419,000 after buying an additional 3,179 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 190,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,597,000 after buying an additional 12,480 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 58,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,045,000 after buying an additional 11,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth $3,785,000. 69.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JPM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $187.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $198.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.56.

NYSE JPM traded up $0.56 on Tuesday, reaching $170.36. The company had a trading volume of 159,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,353,719. The firm has a market capitalization of $509.06 billion, a PE ratio of 10.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.16. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $97.86 and a 1 year high of $172.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $163.59 and a 200-day moving average of $158.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.74. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.89% and a net margin of 39.41%. The company had revenue of $29.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.92 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 6th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.05%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

